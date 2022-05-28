ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 28.9% This Week

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $154,701.11 and $83.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

