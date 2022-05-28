ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Cap of $67.01 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $67.01 million and approximately $246,950.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,953.33 or 1.00006154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001727 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

