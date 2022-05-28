Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.65 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%.

NYSE ZH opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

