Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average of $123.80. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,026,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $197,607,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

