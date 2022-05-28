Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.96.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

