Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.96.

ZM stock opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $6,941,869. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

