Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.26.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $17.87 on Monday, hitting $160.00. 6,762,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

