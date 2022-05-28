Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.26.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.18. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

