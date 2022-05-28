Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 78,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 12.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 101,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

