Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,889 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

