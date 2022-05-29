$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Mattel reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.27. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

