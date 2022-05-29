-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Embark Technology.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

EMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMBK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

