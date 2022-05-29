-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Matterport posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Matterport’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 4,961,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,632. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,267,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

