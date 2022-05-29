-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 71,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,725. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $171.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

