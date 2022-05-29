$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.52. Upstart reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

UPST traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,756,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,443. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.95. Upstart has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,883 shares of company stock worth $20,852,533 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

