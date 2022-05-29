-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.07). uniQure reported earnings of $8.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 343,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,063. The company has a market cap of $695.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $9,810,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.