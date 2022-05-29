$1.29 Million in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year sales of $14.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $16.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $58.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $61.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NN shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in NextNav by 5,981.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 598,125 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 476,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. NextNav has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

