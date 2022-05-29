$1.47 Million in Sales Expected for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $530,000.00. Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,800%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.60 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $55.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARDS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.