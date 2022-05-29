$1.52 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.29. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. 6,435,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

