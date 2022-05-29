$108.58 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to post $108.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.90 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $97.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $439.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.60 million to $457.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.81 million, with estimates ranging from $447.46 million to $489.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $25.98. 1,199,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.