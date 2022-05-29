$109.56 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will post $109.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the highest is $110.51 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $98.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $507.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.40 million to $515.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $599.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

ARLO stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

