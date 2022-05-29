13,740 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMQ stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

