$14.07 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.36 million and the lowest is $13.77 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $13.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $62.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $63.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.68 million, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 115.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 292,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 184,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 103,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

