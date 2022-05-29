$150.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) to report sales of $150.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.80 million to $155.30 million. First Merchants posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $601.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.10 million to $616.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $678.40 million, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $707.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Merchants by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First Merchants by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Merchants by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

