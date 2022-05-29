162,963 Shares in Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $1,458,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHQA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

