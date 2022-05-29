$178.19 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) to report $178.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.92 million and the highest is $185.50 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $135.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $724.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.19 million to $746.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $862.72 million, with estimates ranging from $813.34 million to $951.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $662,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,557 shares of company stock worth $4,955,474. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.44. 276,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,209. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

