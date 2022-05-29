17,912 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,273,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $463.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.27 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

