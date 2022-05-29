$2.39 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Renalytix reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full-year sales of $9.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.85 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $40.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renalytix.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 1,667.00%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renalytix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

RNLX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 243,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,373. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $156.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renalytix by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 415,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.