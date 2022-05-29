$226.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will report $226.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.80 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $217.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $930.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $918.10 million to $943.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

