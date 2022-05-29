29,304 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Acquired by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 14.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MannKind by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.44 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

