$3.15 EPS Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to announce $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.32. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $3.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.