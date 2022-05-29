$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $13.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

