$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to post sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the highest is $3.53 billion. TELUS posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $14.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 49.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 76,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 239,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

