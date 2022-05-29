$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.63 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $14.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.4% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.03. 996,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.31 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.