300,000 Shares in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALORU opened at $9.97 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALORU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.