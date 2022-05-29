$353.70 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will post sales of $353.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.30 million. Nutanix reported sales of $390.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. 6,467,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,343. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

