38,560 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

