$4.61 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.08 and the highest is $5.13. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $6.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $17.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $19.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $20.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

NYSE:LYB opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 81.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

