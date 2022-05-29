$5.09 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $7.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $21.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $22.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

NYSE COF traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

