51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter worth $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its position in 51job by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after purchasing an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 51job by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,828,000 after purchasing an additional 832,711 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in 51job by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,457,000 after purchasing an additional 679,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter worth $32,974,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

