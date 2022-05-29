$6.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will announce $6.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.61 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full year sales of $26.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.42 billion to $27.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000.

Shares of ERIC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 5,011,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

