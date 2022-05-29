60,000 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

SONO stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.