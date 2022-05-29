$62.56 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will post $62.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.80 million. Inseego posted sales of $65.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $269.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $316.15 million, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $321.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

INSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,609. The company has a market cap of $231.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.68. Inseego has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inseego by 115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 16.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inseego by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 183.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.