$64.46 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

May 29th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) will post $64.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $68.19 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $47.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $275.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $317.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $416.39 million, with estimates ranging from $283.40 million to $547.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,182. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

