$64.93 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Safehold reported sales of $44.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $267.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.11 million to $281.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $344.19 million, with estimates ranging from $313.97 million to $363.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GEM Realty Capital boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 21.2% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 220,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.07. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

