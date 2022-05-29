$7.16 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals also posted sales of $7.16 million in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $38.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.45 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.27 million, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $88.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CASI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 1,620,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,263. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 298,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

