$743.58 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will report sales of $743.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $764.10 million. Energizer reported sales of $721.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 504,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

