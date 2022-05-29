$78.29 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $78.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $82.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $316.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.03 million to $355.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $355.59 million, with estimates ranging from $304.50 million to $423.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 81.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 123,102 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 41.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $63,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The company has a market cap of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

