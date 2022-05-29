$816.54 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will post sales of $816.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $791.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.74 million. Incyte posted sales of $705.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Incyte stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.19. 1,174,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,067,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

