$85.14 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) to post sales of $85.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.19 million and the lowest is $79.50 million. Beauty Health posted sales of $66.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $337.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $339.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $417.77 million, with estimates ranging from $410.82 million to $425.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

SKIN stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.